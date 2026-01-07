UAE: 5 Drone Training Centres Get Licences From GCAA Names Revealed

Five centres that are specialised in training Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) were accredited by the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), as part of efforts to enhance the capabilities of personnel in the UAE civil aviation sector.

The accreditation was granted after each centre successfully met the comprehensive regulatory requirements set by the GCAA for drone operations, the authority mentioned in a press release on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Recommended For You UAE weather: Light rains expected; low of 16oC in Dubai Saudi Arabia sentences 3 to death for joining terrorist group, making explosives

"This achievement strengthens the UAE's position as a regional hub for aerial innovation, while ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality in unmanned aircraft operations," said Eng Aqeel Al Zarooni, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The accredited centres are:



Versa Aerospace

Exponent e-Commerce DWC

RCG for Wireless Aircraft Trading

Emirates Falcons Aviation Falcon Eye Drones Planning & Aerial Photography Services

In its statement, the GCAA said the accreditation aims to expand the availability of certified training programmes in the country, creating new educational and professional opportunities in the UAV sector and reinforcing the UAE's status as a regional leader in aerial innovation.