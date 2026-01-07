403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Five Guys Goose Creek Opens With Burgers, Prizes, And Givebacks
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Five Guys, the award-winning burger brand known for its fresh, made-to-order burgers and hand-cut fries, is officially opening a new location in the growing Carnes Crossroads and Goose Creek area of Summerville. To celebrate, Five Guys Goose Creek will host a month-long celebration, culminating in an electric Grand Opening on Saturday, January 31st, featuring giveaways, free food, and a meaningful local giveback.
Each week, Five Guys Goose Creek will show appreciation for those making a positive impact in the Summerville community. The brand has a tradition of giving back, from offering complimentary peanuts to guests to donating over $100,000 to local charities across North and South Carolina.
Giveback Initiatives include:
January 9–10: School Spirit Days. Wear your local Summerville or Goose Creek school t-shirt or hat to receive a free drink with every purchase.
January 16–17: First Responder Appreciation Days. Show your uniform or badge and enjoy a free shake with the purchase of any burger.
January 23-24: Meals on Wheels: Five Guys will provide more than 200 meals to those in need through Meals on Wheels. The partnership will continue on January 24 with a dedicated proceeds day benefiting Meals on Wheels Summerville - Five Guys has pledged $2,000 to support the organization's vital mission to serve local seniors and neighbors in need.
January 31: Official Grand Opening Celebration: Five winners will receive free fries for a year, five will receive free burgers for a year, and all guests can participate in the“spin to win” challenge for instant perks and surprises.
“We believe in serving more than great burgers, as we believe in serving the people who make our neighborhoods special. Partnering with Meals on Wheels Summerville and giving back to our local community reflects our commitment to our community and living out the values that have shaped Five Guys since day one.” -Jeff and Chris Steiner, Owners of Life's Food, the family-owned franchisee team behind this store.
Five Guys Goose Creek will host its official Grand Opening on Saturday, January 31, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST, bringing music, prizes, and signature Five Guys favorites to Carnes Crossroads. Guests can enter to win Free Burgers or Free Fries for a Year with the purchase of any Five Guys burger on Thursday, January 29; Friday, January 30; and Saturday, January 31 through 2:00 p.m. EST, with winners announced at 2:00 p.m.
All guests attending the Grand Opening on January 31 are also eligible to participate in the Spin to Win for instant prizes, including free menu items, gift cards, and branded swag, while local favorite DJ Spike plays 80s and 90s hits throughout the celebration.
Five Guys Goose Creek, situated at the Publix-anchored shopping center on the corner of Highway 17A and Highway 176, features a scenic pond-front patio and a relaxed setting to enjoy the full menu, including made-to-order burgers, delicious hot dogs, hand-cut fries, and creamy, customizable milkshakes with unlimited mix-ins. The store will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
For full details on how to enter for a chance to win Free Burgers or Free Fries for a Year, visit:
Five Guys Goose Creek: 2820 N. Main St., Suite G, Summerville, SC 29486
#####
About Five Guys
Five Guys is an award-winning fast-casual restaurant chain focused on fresh, customizable burgers, fries, and shakes. Founded in 1986, the brand is known for its commitment to quality ingredients, simple menus, and a customer-first approach that has earned a loyal following worldwide. Five Guys continues to expand while maintaining its core belief that simplicity, consistency, and community matter.
Disclaimer: Five Guys burgers are made with peanut oil and do have peanut products inside the restaurant.
For media inquiries, please reach out to...
Each week, Five Guys Goose Creek will show appreciation for those making a positive impact in the Summerville community. The brand has a tradition of giving back, from offering complimentary peanuts to guests to donating over $100,000 to local charities across North and South Carolina.
Giveback Initiatives include:
January 9–10: School Spirit Days. Wear your local Summerville or Goose Creek school t-shirt or hat to receive a free drink with every purchase.
January 16–17: First Responder Appreciation Days. Show your uniform or badge and enjoy a free shake with the purchase of any burger.
January 23-24: Meals on Wheels: Five Guys will provide more than 200 meals to those in need through Meals on Wheels. The partnership will continue on January 24 with a dedicated proceeds day benefiting Meals on Wheels Summerville - Five Guys has pledged $2,000 to support the organization's vital mission to serve local seniors and neighbors in need.
January 31: Official Grand Opening Celebration: Five winners will receive free fries for a year, five will receive free burgers for a year, and all guests can participate in the“spin to win” challenge for instant perks and surprises.
“We believe in serving more than great burgers, as we believe in serving the people who make our neighborhoods special. Partnering with Meals on Wheels Summerville and giving back to our local community reflects our commitment to our community and living out the values that have shaped Five Guys since day one.” -Jeff and Chris Steiner, Owners of Life's Food, the family-owned franchisee team behind this store.
Five Guys Goose Creek will host its official Grand Opening on Saturday, January 31, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST, bringing music, prizes, and signature Five Guys favorites to Carnes Crossroads. Guests can enter to win Free Burgers or Free Fries for a Year with the purchase of any Five Guys burger on Thursday, January 29; Friday, January 30; and Saturday, January 31 through 2:00 p.m. EST, with winners announced at 2:00 p.m.
All guests attending the Grand Opening on January 31 are also eligible to participate in the Spin to Win for instant prizes, including free menu items, gift cards, and branded swag, while local favorite DJ Spike plays 80s and 90s hits throughout the celebration.
Five Guys Goose Creek, situated at the Publix-anchored shopping center on the corner of Highway 17A and Highway 176, features a scenic pond-front patio and a relaxed setting to enjoy the full menu, including made-to-order burgers, delicious hot dogs, hand-cut fries, and creamy, customizable milkshakes with unlimited mix-ins. The store will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
For full details on how to enter for a chance to win Free Burgers or Free Fries for a Year, visit:
Five Guys Goose Creek: 2820 N. Main St., Suite G, Summerville, SC 29486
#####
About Five Guys
Five Guys is an award-winning fast-casual restaurant chain focused on fresh, customizable burgers, fries, and shakes. Founded in 1986, the brand is known for its commitment to quality ingredients, simple menus, and a customer-first approach that has earned a loyal following worldwide. Five Guys continues to expand while maintaining its core belief that simplicity, consistency, and community matter.
Disclaimer: Five Guys burgers are made with peanut oil and do have peanut products inside the restaurant.
For media inquiries, please reach out to...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment