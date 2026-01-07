403
India Urges Diplomatic Talks Amid Venezuela Crisis
(MENAFN) India has appealed for negotiations among all sides to resolve the Venezuela situation following the US-led operation that seized the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, an action that has drawn widespread criticism internationally.
Speaking in Luxembourg on Tuesday, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that safeguarding Venezuelan citizens is New Delhi’s foremost concern at this moment, while encouraging all parties to pursue diplomacy.
“We are concerned at the developments, but we would really urge all the parties involved to now sit down and sort of come to a position which is in the interest of the well-being and the safety of the people of Venezuela,” he stated.
“At the end of the day, that is our concern, that we would want Venezuela, the country with whom over many, many years we’ve had very good relations, and (its) people to come out well from whatever is the direction of events,” Jaishankar added.
Venezuela had previously been one of India’s major oil suppliers, but crude shipments from the South American nation largely ceased after sanctions were enforced, long before the current turmoil. Nevertheless, India’s Reliance Industries continues to import around 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oil monthly, while the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) maintains investments in the San Cristobal and Carabobo-1 oil ventures.
