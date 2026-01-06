Provab Technosoft Strengthens Its Position As A Leading Travel Technology Company Globally

MENAFN - GetNews)



With PROVAB, travel agencies and DMCs are deploying top travel technology solutions to increase topline and profits.

Provab is a global travel technology company, today announced the expansion of its next-generation travel solutions, including a powerful flight aggregator, customizable white label travel portal, and enterprise-ready B2B travel software. Designed for OTAs, travel agencies, and corporate travel businesses, these solutions help companies launch, scale, and modernize their digital travel platforms faster in 2026 and beyond.

At the core of the offering is a robust flight aggregator that delivers real-time airline inventory, dynamic pricing, and seamless booking APIs through a single integration. Combined with the company's travel portal development expertise, businesses can build feature-rich B2B and B2C platforms with faster time to market, reduced operational complexity, and secure, PCI DSS–compliant transactions. The white label travel portal enables travel brands to go live quickly with their own branding, multi-supplier content, and automated workflows.







The mission is to empower travel businesses with scalable, API-first technology. By combining flight aggregation, white label platforms, and advanced B2B travel software, we help our clients stay competitive in an increasingly digital and data-driven travel ecosystem.

With a strong focus on innovation, security, and performance, we continue to partner with global travel businesses to deliver future-ready travel portal development solutions that support growth, automation, and seamless customer experiences.

About Provab Technosoft

Provab is dedicated to delivering innovative and tailored software in travel tech, aviation, healthcare, enterprise and edtech verticals. It offers airline reservation system, healthcare app, travel agency software, airline CRS, meta search engine & API integration like Amadeus, booking API, expedia api, hotelbeds API and others. If you have a question, how to start a travel agency online? We have a perfect solution for you.