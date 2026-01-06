Autosock Snow Socks Give Drivers Instant Grip As Snow Hits UK Roads

MENAFN - Pressat) As snow and icy conditions affect roads across the UK, AutoSock car snow socks are helping drivers stay mobile and drive more safely in winter weather.

Designed as a temporary winter driving aid, AutoSock snow socks provide instant grip and traction on snow and ice-covered roads. They are lightweight, compact and quick to fit by simply pulling them over the driving wheels.

AutoSock snow socks are suitable for use on any road covered with snow, making them ideal for real-world winter driving situations - from getting off a snowed-in driveway or side street to safely reaching cleared main roads.

“Winter disruption often starts right outside people's homes,” said an AutoSock spokesperson.“AutoSock snow socks give drivers a simple, reliable way to regain traction and continue their journey safely when conditions change suddenly.”

AutoSock snow socks are already used by emergency services and tradespeople who need dependable traction during winter conditions.

