Ingredion & GATX Roll Out Heart Health Railcar Supporting American Heart Association

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD PARK, Ill., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions for food, beverage and industrial applications, today unveiled its first-ever custom-designed railcar wrap to support the American Heart Association and promote heart health.

As part of the Company's long-term sponsorship of the American Heart Association's Heart of Chicago campaign, Ingredion is introducing a custom-wrapped GATX railcar featuring the Heart Association's“Move More!” message as part of their effort to encourage Americans to be more active. The railcar promotes the importance of regular physical activity as one of the Association's Life's Essential 8TM, which are key measures for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health. This specially designed railcar will serve as a mobile message for healthier living and encouraging individuals to take positive steps for their heart.

“At the American Heart Association, we are working to change the future of health for everyone, everywhere,” said Kimberly Bors, volunteer chair of the American Heart Association Board of Directors in Chicago.“Support from Ingredion and GATX allows the Association to share this important message and carry out our lifesaving mission. Better cardiovascular health helps lower the risk for heart disease, stroke and other major health problems.”

“We are honored to spotlight the American Heart Association's Move More messaging on one of GATX's railcars, which move essential goods across North America every day,” said Paul F. Titterton, executive vice president and president, GATX Rail North America.“At GATX, we value collaboration and community. Partnering with our customers like Ingredion to champion causes that make a real difference is something we are passionate about, and we were thrilled to help drive this effort forward.”

"Ingredion is proud to sponsor the Heart of Chicago Campaign and Move More messaging,” said Eric Seip, senior vice president, global operations and CSCO of Ingredion.“As chair of the Chicago Heart Ball coming up in April, I'm especially excited to kick off the year with this exciting unveiling. Additionally, partnering with GATX to share this message nationwide reflects our commitment to heart health and community well-being. This effort truly embodies our Care First value, as we prioritize the well-being of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve.”

ABOUT INGREDION

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2024 annual net sales of approximately $7.4 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion for more information and the latest Company news.

ABOUT GATX

At GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898, GATX has paid a quarterly dividend, uninterrupted, since 1919.

