DXC And Alpha Modus Launch Partnership To Deploy Financial Services Kiosks Nationwide Initial Phase Begins With A Major National Retailer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORNELIUS, N.C., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD ) today announced a landmark agreement with DXC Technology, a global leader in IT services and digital transformation, to deploy financial services kiosks serving underbanked consumers across the United States. The partnership's initial deployment phase will begin with a national retailer, with additional multi-retailer expansion expected as the rollout progresses. The initial phase includes approximately 119 kiosks scheduled for placement in the Southwest U.S., primarily in Texas.

Under the partnership, DXC will deliver end-to-end installation, onsite break/fix support, and remote desk management services, ensuring enterprise-grade performance, uptime, and operational continuity as deployment scales into thousands of locations.

“DXC's operational scale and precision give Alpha Modus the ability to deploy this pilot with our retail partner rapidly and deliver our enterprise-grade financial and AI services where they're needed most,” said William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus.“This agreement validates our strategy and positions Alpha Modus for a new era of ecosystem adoption, revenue acceleration, and nationwide impact.”

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Alpha Modus,” added Thomas Gallagher, Chief Revenue Officer of Alpha Modus.“DXC's scale, precision, and trusted infrastructure enable us to deploy our financial services kiosks efficiently and expand access to essential financial services for underbanked communities, while delivering AI-driven engagement solutions to retailers nationwide. With major retailers already in the Alpha Modus pipeline, this partnership is not only a pilot deployment for the AlphaCash kiosks - it is the beginning of a broader transformation in retail technology.”

The phased rollout is scheduled to begin in Q1 2026, with approximately 25 kiosks going live per month through early 2026, followed by accelerated multi-market expansion into thousands of locations nationwide.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD)

Alpha Modus is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented“closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

