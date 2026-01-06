Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brandon Graham And Jihaad Campbell To Host Free Meet & Greet At Primohoagies In Sicklerville


2026-01-06 03:16:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SICKLERVILLE, N.J., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies Sicklerville will host a special in-store meet & greet featuring Philadelphia football players Brandon Graham and Jihaad Campbell on Tuesday, January 13. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the players, take photos, and receive autographs during the one-hour appearance.

EVENT DETAILS:

  • Who: Philadelphia athletes Brandon Graham & Jihaad Campbell
  • What: Free fan Meet & Greet with autograph and photo opportunities
  • When: Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 3:00–4:00 PM
  • Where: PrimoHoagies Sicklerville - 581 Berlin – Cross Keys Rd, Sicklerville, NJ 08081

The event is free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to arrive early. No purchase necessary. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

VISUALS:

  • Philadelphia players interacting with fans
  • Autographs and photo opportunities
  • Fans lined up inside and outside PrimoHoagies
  • PrimoHoagies branding and storefront

MEDIA CONTACT:
Morgan Mullen
Director of Marketing
PrimoHoagies Franchising, Inc.
856-215-6888
...
...


