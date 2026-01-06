403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brandon Graham And Jihaad Campbell To Host Free Meet & Greet At Primohoagies In Sicklerville
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SICKLERVILLE, N.J., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies Sicklerville will host a special in-store meet & greet featuring Philadelphia football players Brandon Graham and Jihaad Campbell on Tuesday, January 13. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the players, take photos, and receive autographs during the one-hour appearance.
MEDIA CONTACT:
EVENT DETAILS:
- Who: Philadelphia athletes Brandon Graham & Jihaad Campbell What: Free fan Meet & Greet with autograph and photo opportunities When: Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 3:00–4:00 PM Where: PrimoHoagies Sicklerville - 581 Berlin – Cross Keys Rd, Sicklerville, NJ 08081
The event is free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to arrive early. No purchase necessary. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
VISUALS:
- Philadelphia players interacting with fans Autographs and photo opportunities Fans lined up inside and outside PrimoHoagies PrimoHoagies branding and storefront
MEDIA CONTACT:
Morgan Mullen
Director of Marketing
PrimoHoagies Franchising, Inc.
856-215-6888
...
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment