Cabinet Of Ministers Decides On Candidates To Head Military Administrations In Four Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"We are continuing the personnel reset initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Today, the Cabinet of Ministers conducted interviews with candidates for the positions of heads of the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Chernivtsi Regional Military Administrations. Based on the results, the government submitted proposals to the President to appoint these candidates as heads of the regional military administrations," the statement said.

Svyrydenko emphasized that the main task of the personnel reset is to strengthen the resilience of regions, especially frontline ones - from defense and support for veterans to education, work with industry, and community development.

As reported, in early December President Volodymyr Zelensky said that government officials and staff of the Office of the Head of State were preparing a list of proposals to replace some heads of regional state administrations.

