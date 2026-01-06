403
European Leaders Express Solidarity With Denmark Over Greenland
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- Leaders from France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Denmark expressed solidarity with Denmark on Tuesday following US President Donald Trump's announcement of his intention to seize Greenland.
"Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland," the leaders said in a joint statement.
The statement noted that Denmark, including Greenland, is part of NATO territory, and urged the US administration to recognize the island and the entire Arctic region as a shared responsibility of the United States and the European Union.
The leaders emphasized the need to respect the principles and charter of the United Nations, particularly the values related to the sovereignty of states over their territories and the prohibition of forcibly altering borders.
The statement came after US president's announcement of his intention to seize the island for reasons related to US national security, and Denmark's strong rejection of the American remarks. (end)
