GeoVax Labs, Inc. to Review Progress and Strategic Priorities During Biotech Showcase 2026 and J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week

06.01.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST

ATLANTA, GA - January 6, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative immunotherapies and vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in investor and partner engagements during Biotech Showcase 2026 and the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week in San Francisco, January 12-15, 2026. During these premier investor forums, GeoVax leadership will highlight the Company's 2025 operational achievements, clinical pipeline progress, and strategic priorities for 2026, including key clinical catalysts, regulatory milestones, and business development related to the following programs and initiatives:

CM04S1 (COVID-19): Clinical status, translational data, and regulatory pathways for high-risk and immunocompromised populations.

Gedeptin® (Solid Tumors): Translational and clinical data supporting development in head & neck cancer and other high-value solid tumor indications.

GEO-MVA (Mpox & Smallpox): Regulatory progress, clinical strategy, and potential registration pathways supporting civilian and biodefense use.

Manufacturing Platform: Advancements in continuous cell-line manufacturing enabling scalable, resilient, and domestic vaccine production. Business Development: Partnership and collaboration opportunities to support pipeline advancement and long-term value creation. Presentation Details: Presenter: David Dodd, Chairman & CEO Date/Time: January 13, 2026, 2:30 pm PST Location: Hilton Union Square, 333 O'Farrell Street, Yosemite A (Ballroom Level), San Francisco, CA GeoVax's presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here or through the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at . The webcast will be archived and available for replay for approximately one month following the event. Management will also host one-on-one investor and partner meetings throughout the conference to discuss GeoVax's progress across its diverse pipeline. “We are pleased to share GeoVax's 2025 achievements with the global investor and biotech community at Biotech Showcase and the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference,” said David Dodd, President and CEO of GeoVax Labs, Inc.“Our team has delivered meaningful clinical and operational progress, strengthened our strategic position, and advanced multiple programs toward key inflection points in 2026. We look forward to engaging with shareholders, partners, and prospective collaborators on our differentiated pipeline and long-term growth strategy.” About GeoVax GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company's lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax is also developing a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox and, based on recent EMA regulatory guidance, anticipates progressing directly to a Phase 3 clinical evaluation, omitting Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: . Company Contact:

