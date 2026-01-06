WIRobotics / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

WIRobotics Draws Strong Interest at CES 2026 Unveiled, Showcasing Robotics from Everyday Mobility to Advanced Humanoid Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIRobotics, a global robotics company co-led by Co-CEOs Yeonbaek Lee and Yongjae Kim, announced the successful conclusion of its participation in CES 2026 Unveiled, held in Las Vegas.

WIRobotics is a global robotics company developing wearable and humanoid robotic technologies designed to expand human mobility and everyday life. Built on human-centered design and robotics optimized for real-world use, the company has continued to grow its global presence. Since 2024, WIRobotics has focused its business expansion on its wearable walking-assist robot, WIM.

The company has also been recognized with CES Innovation Awards for three consecutive years, from 2024 through 2026, underscoring its technological leadership and global competitiveness.

At CES 2026 Unveiled, WIRobotics highlighted WIM S, an upgraded version of its wearable walking-assist robot WIM, introducing its latest advancements to global media and industry professionals. Since 2025, WIM S has expanded beyond the Korean market into global markets including Europe, China, and Japan, and the company used the Unveiled stage to share the progress and results of this global market expansion.

During the event, WIRobotics drew strong interest from leading media outlets and buyers across North America, Europe, India, and South America. Attendees noted WIM S for its real-world usability, user-friendly design, and its potential to scale across diverse markets and user needs.

This momentum is expected to continue into the CES 2026 main exhibition, opening on January 6. During the show, WIRobotics will conduct official demonstrations of its humanoid robot ALLEX, further building anticipation among global media and industry stakeholders who were introduced to the company's technologies at Unveiled. ALLEX will be showcased through live movement and interactive demonstrations, offering visitors a closer look at WIRobotics' direction for next-generation robotic technology.

Throughout CES 2026, WIRobotics will exhibit at the Venetian Expo (Hall A–D, Booth #54735), where it will continue hands-on demonstrations of WIM S, alongside live demonstrations of its humanoid robot ALLEX, engaging audiences from around the world.

About WIRobotics

Founded in 2021, WIRobotics is a global robotics company presenting a broad spectrum of robotic technologies, ranging from wearable robots designed for everyday use to advanced humanoid robotics.

The company began commercial sales of lower-back and walking-assist wearable robots in 2023, expanding access to robotics for everyday mobility. In the summer of 2025, WIRobotics unveiled the upper body of its humanoid robot, ALLEX, marking its expansion into advanced humanoid robotics.

By simultaneously advancing robots for everyday life and next-generation robotic technologies, WIRobotics continues to shape the future of robotics on a global scale.

