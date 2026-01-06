KEENON Robotics / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

KEENON Robotics Showcases Humanoid Robot at CES 2026 for First Time and Unveils First Robotic Lawn Mower, expanding its robotic services into new realms

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, KEENON Robotics, a global leader in service robots, today launched its latest product, the fully autonomous robotic lawn mower KEENMOW. It also showcased its star humanoid robot XMAN-R1 alongside other flagship service robots, demonstrating comprehensive technological innovation and commercialization achievements from specialized to general-purpose and from commercial to home applications.



The highlight new product, KEENMOW K1, maneuvers flexibly around obstacles in a simulated garden area, with its excellent obstacle avoidance drawing significant attention.



This capability stems from KEENMOW's 3D LiDAR-Vision fusion perception system, which allows it to autonomously create a high-precision 3D map of the garden. It enables boundary-free, fully autonomous navigation and mowing, intelligently identifying and avoiding obstacles. Benefiting from its 3D LiDAR-Vision and highly precise motion control, KEENMOW can navigate through narrow passages as tight as 0.8 meters with minimal manual intervention. Moreover, its intelligent path planning ensures complete coverage across multiple zones-leaving no area uncut. With thorough, even cutting coverage and operational autonomy, it delivers a "set-and-forget" and truly hassle-free lawn care experience. As a major global player in humanoid robotics, KEENON's XMAN-R1 has already gained fame worldwide for tasks from making popcorn to pouring drinks. This versatile star robot is also at the scene, greeting attendees and offering candies, becoming a focal point. It not only demonstrates potential for understanding and executing complex tasks but also engages the crowd with vivid interactions-deftly handing out candies and performing anthropomorphic gestures like making a heart shape or waving, showcasing the potential for natural, friendly interaction in future service robots. Meanwhile, cleaning robots C40 and C55 navigate the booth, demonstrating autonomous cleaning on various floor surfaces, and the delivery robot T10 moves agilely, actively serving drinks to visitors. Founded in 2010 and powered by a full-stack proprietary technology system, KEENON has deployed its products and solutions in over 600 cities and regions worldwide, with global shipments exceeding 100,000 units. According to IDC, KEENON holds the top position in global commercial service robot shipments. This showcase at CES not only demonstrates its leadership in commercial sectors like dining, hospitality, and healthcare but also marks the successful expansion of its innovative technology into the smart home domain, continually advancing its mission to empower better living globally through robotics.



