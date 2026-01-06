403
1Win And MMA Legend Jon Jones Fulfill Over 100 Wishes In Global Holiday Initiative
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 January 2026 - 1win Charity, together with MMA legend Jon Jones, has successfully concluded its global campaign 1wish Season – a holiday initiative that brought together tens of thousands of people around the world through kindness, support, and real action.
The campaign ran from December 1 to December 23, and invited participants to share personal wishes – not only for themselves, but also for their families, communities, and those in need. Each day, Jon Jones chose winners and helped turn their wishes into reality.
Campaign Highlights:
Unlike traditional holiday promotions, 1wish Season was built around the idea that winning is not just about luck. It is about listening, understanding, and offering meaningful support where it truly matters.
"What moved us the most was how many people wished not for themselves, but for others – for their families, their communities, and even strangers. This project reminded us that the real spirit of the holidays is about giving, listening, and showing up when it matters."
– Jon Jones & 1win.
By connecting people across continents, 1wish Season became a reminder that generosity has no borders. Through small daily actions, the campaign demonstrated how collective participation can create lasting impact.
Legal Disclaimer:
