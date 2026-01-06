Luxury Real Estate Agent Nathan Strager Selected To Lead Serhant Las Vegas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SERHANT., the most followed real estate brand in the world, has announced the appointment of Nathan Strager as a Founding Member of their Las Vegas branch. With over 22 years of experience in the luxury real estate market, Strager brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. Strager, who is presently listing over 40 million dollars in real estate, has become the luxury go to expert in Las Vegas because of his exemplary service, superior representation, and reputation.



SERHANT., founded by Ryan Serhant, is a tech-forward, innovative real estate company disrupting traditional models with a focus on media, marketing, and technology, offering services from luxury sales to agent training and development through its in-house studios, AI tools, and a global network, positioning itself as a future-focused "unbrokerage" that empowers agents to build personal brands and sell properties anywhere.



As a top-performing agent, Strager has consistently demonstrated his ability to deliver exceptional results for his clients. His impressive track record and strong reputation in the industry have caught the attention of SERHANT., who handpicked him as a Founding Member of their Las Vegas office. Strager's extensive knowledge of the local market and his dedication to providing top-notch service make him the perfect fit for this role.



"I am honored and humbled to have been chosen by SERHANT. to be a Founding Member in Las Vegas," said Strager. "I am excited to bring my passion for luxury real estate and my commitment to excellence to this new role. I look forward to working under the talented brand at SERHANT. and continuing to provide exceptional service to my clients. The technology, support, and Ryan's leadership has made it a no brainer to make the switch"



SERHANT. Las Vegas is poised for continued success in the highly competitive luxury real estate market. With Strager's strategic thinking, strong negotiation skills, and deep understanding of the industry, Strager is well-equipped to represent his clients towards achieving their goals and exceeding expectations.

Serhant's decision to appoint Nathan Strager as a Founding Member of their Las Vegas branch is a testament to his impressive achievements and reputation in the luxury real estate market. With SERHANT opening in Las Vegas. Nathan Strager is set to continue his growth and success in the industry.

Ryan Serhant is a prominent American real estate broker, entrepreneur, media personality, and the founder/CEO of SERHANT., a rapidly growing real estate firm known for its innovative tech and media integration. He gained fame starring in Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York and currently stars in Netflix's Owning Manhattan, showcasing his success in luxury real estate, business acumen, and content creation, including writing books like Sell It Like Serhant.



