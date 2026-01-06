MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sixty North Gold Announces Two New Board Members and Option Grants

January 06, 2026 9:00 AM EST | Source: Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the " Company " or " Sixty North Gold ") is pleased to welcome two additional members to its board of directors, expanding the board's capacity as it moves towards production at its 100% owned gold mine in Yellowknife, NWT.

Daniel Martin is an independent businessman who most recently spent 15 years in investment banking with a national CIRO-member investment dealer, where he held progressively senior roles focused on structured finance and mergers and acquisitions advisory in the Canadian natural-resources sector. He has advised public and private companies, lenders, and investors on a broad range of capital-markets and strategic transactions across oil & gas and mining, and brings a disciplined, investor-focused perspective to board oversight and capital allocation. Mr. Martin holds a B.Sc. from the University of Calgary and is a CFA charterholder. He is based in Calgary, Alberta.

Michelle Legat, P.Geo. is a geoscience executive with over 17 years of experience across the mining and energy sectors, specializing in the integration of traditional geology with advanced digital and AI-driven technologies. She is currently Senior Vice President, Geosciences at GeologicAI where she leads a multidisciplinary team of geologists and quality control professionals delivering machine learning enabled geological solutions that optimize exploration and production decisions for mining clients. Previously Ms. Legat has held senior technical and operational roles, where she led large-scale core programs and acted as the primary technical liaison for senior stakeholders. She holds a degree in Geology from the University of Victoria and has been a registered Professional Geologist (P.) in good standing since 2011.

Dave Webb, President and CEO reports "Daniel and Michelle bring additional depth to our board as we look to restart the Mon Gold Mine, bringing gold mining back to Yellowknife. Our project is built on many decades of science focusing on discovering and developing some of the highest-grade gold mines in Canada. We have assiduously avoided gold deposits that may have problematic chemistries while focusing on the low-sulphide free-milling deposits like the Mon and Discovery Mines. Daniel and Michelle supplement the technical, business and financial breadth of the Company."

The Company has also granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants to purchase a total of up to 1,537,500 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share until January 5, 2031. The options are not subject to vesting provisions.

About the Company

Sixty North Gold is developing mining operations for gold on its 100-per-cent-owned Mon Gold Project. Mining in the 1990's extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 metres below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold in the 1990s (Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023 on SEDAR or . Underground development has intersected the A-Zone 17 m below the historic stopes. The company plans to develop and mine stopes in the East Limb, West Limb and DD Zone.

The silver-rich VMS deposits ( ) the large shear zone-hosted gold targets ( ), and the critical-element-enriched IOCG-style mineralization ( ) will be explored and developed as warranted.

The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery Mine with one million ounces of gold produced, and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Mine and Giant Mine); (ref. Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023).

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. D.R. Webb, P.Geol, President and CEO of Sixty North Gold Mines Ltd.

For more information, please refer to the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ ( ), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Dave Webb"

Dave Webb, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Dave Webb

Tel.: 604 818-1400

Email: ...

Website:

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (), under the Company's profile.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.