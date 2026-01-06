Delhi Speaker Refers Kejriwal's 'Misleading' Dog Count Remark To House Panel

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday referred to a House panel a complaint related to allegedly misleading statements by AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, that government schoolteachers in Delhi have been instructed to conduct a count of stray dogs.

On receiving a complaint from BJP legislator from Ghonda, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, the Speaker said,“Taking cognisance of the matter, I am referring the entire issue to the Department Related Standing Committee on Education for detailed examination. The said Committee shall examine the matter and submit its report to the House at the earliest.”

In a statement issued by Delhi Assembly Secretariat, the Speaker said,“I have received a complaint from Ajay Mahawar, wherein he has stated that the Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister, Sanjeev Jha, MLA, and other leaders are, through newspaper media, making allegations against the Delhi Government that government school teachers in Delhi have been instructed to conduct a count of stray dogs.”

“Whereas, the Delhi Government has repeatedly denied that any such order has been issued by it,” said the Speaker, adding that he is referring the entire issue to the Standing Committee on Education for detailed examination.

Earlier, BJP legislators staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly demanding a public apology from Kejriwal for distorting facts and undermining public trust.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR following a complaint from the Directorate of Education. The case pertains to the circulation of false and misleading claims on social media suggesting that Delhi government schoolteachers were being assigned duties related to counting stray dogs.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood criticised Kejriwal for what he described as misleading remarks, accusing the former CM of spreading "incorrect information".

The minister demanded a public apology from Kejriwal, stating that such claims "distort facts" and "undermine" public trust.