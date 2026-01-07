UAE: New 'Security Dome' To Increase Safety On RAK Roads

Ras Al Khaimah Police have unveiled the Integrated Security Dome Project, one of the emirate's most transformational initiatives aimed at strengthening public safety, enhancing road security, and improving emergency response through advanced technology.

The Security Dome is an integrated smart security system that employs advanced surveillance technologies and sophisticated data analytics. By analysing and linking data and operational processes through a single digital platform, the system provides comprehensive coverage of roads and vital areas across Ras Al Khaimah. This integrated approach enhances the availability of data needed for risk prediction, strengthens preparedness and proactive capabilities, and improves response times across all police sectors.

The project aligns with the Ministry of Interior's strategic directions and the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, and reflects efforts to adopt cutting-edge technologies for crime prevention and reduction, as well as to ensure safer roads and faster emergency responses. It is designed in accordance with leading local and international policing best practices to support the sustainability and competitiveness of security-related quality of life in the emirate.

Brigadier Dr Tareq Mohammed bin Saif, Director-General of Police Operations, said the project supports the UAE's national digital transformation agenda and is guided by a forward-looking vision. He noted that it aims to enhance the smart security ecosystem to support decision-making, boost institutional resilience to keep pace with evolving criminal methods, and strengthen proactive efforts to counter and reduce crime at both local and international levels.

Brigadier bin Saif added that the project was implemented in clearly defined phases and is based on a comprehensive operational framework that incorporates strategic planning and intelligence, governance principles, risk management, and change management. This approach ensures efficiency and effectiveness, while enhancing coordination and integration among all police sectors, including criminal, traffic, and operational teams, through a unified digital platform.

Through the Integrated Security Dome Project, Ras Al Khaimah Police aim to achieve national targets for criminal and traffic competitiveness indicators, while further strengthening safety and security for all segments of society.