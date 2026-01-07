EC Markets Marks 2025 With Global Expansion, Record Trading Volumes, And Strategic Partnerships

Broker closes the year among the world's top three by trading volume, strengthens international footprint, and deepens high-profile collaborations

EC Markets closed 2025 with record trading activity, expanded operations across key global financial hubs, and a series of high-profile partnerships, reinforcing its position among the leading brokers in the international trading industry.

During the year, the company recorded an average monthly trading volume of $1.027 trillion, ranking among the top three brokers globally by trading volume, according to the Finance Magnates Quarterly Intelligence Report. Its client base grew to more than 118,000 active traders worldwide, supported by 10 offices, seven regulatory licenses, and a workforce exceeding 1,500 employees.

Throughout 2025, the broker expanded its international presence across Dubai, Limassol, London, Sydney, Malaysia, Port Louis, Mexico City, and Auckland, while maintaining strong visibility at major industry events, including The Forex Expo, iFX, and the Finance Magnates London and South African Summits (FMLS:25 and FMAS:25).

A key milestone during the year was becoming an Official Partner of Liverpool Football Club, alongside the renewal of its partnership with world snooker champion Judd Trump. The company also hosted a Dubai Celebrity Golf Day in early December, bringing together senior leadership and sporting figures. Proceeds from the event supported the LFC Foundation and the UK Teenage Cancer Trust, reflecting the broker's ongoing commitment to giving back.

Commenting on the year, Matthew Smith, group chairman and CEO of EC Markets, said:“2025 was a year where execution and alignment mattered more than ever. What we achieved reflects a collective effort across the business, strengthening our global presence, maintaining regulatory discipline, and delivering consistently for clients. As we move into 2026, our focus remains on building sustainably and earning long-term trust.”

The broker's performance was further recognised with more than 17 international awards in 2025, including Broker of the Year, Best Trading Conditions, Best Regulated FX Broker, and Best Retail CFDs Broker.

Further information, including the 2025 Year-in-Review video, is available here.