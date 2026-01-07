Webinar: Trump's Tariffs On Trial - The Supreme Court Ruling That Could Reshape The Economic Outlook

As soon as Friday, the US Supreme Court is set to rule on the legality of President Trump's tariff policy. The betting markets think there's a high chance the White House loses its appeal and that could see a raft of tariffs – including so-called“reciprocal” levies on the EU, China and the rest of the world – struck down.

Monday for a 30-minute live webinar as our economists explain the potential impact of the decision on the global economy and central banks.





What the decision means - or if it hasn't been delivered yet, the potential outcomes

What alternative options are available to the President to rebuild tariffs if the Supreme Court rules against him

Whether tariffs will rise or fall ahead of the US mid-term elections in November

How the Federal Reserve would react to higher or lower tariffs

If a ruling against tariffs would imperil President Trump's ambitions for additional fiscal stimulus What a change in tariffs would mean for Europe – and how it could affect the broader Trans-Atlantic relationship

Carsten Brzeski (Global Head of Macro)

James Knightley (Chief International Economist) James Smith – host (Developed Markets Economist)

Date: Monday 12 January

Time: 1000 ET/1500 GMT/1600 CET

The webinar will last 30 minutes, including Q&A.

The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A joining link will be emailed following registration and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.