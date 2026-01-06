403
Malaysia considers two-term limit for prime minister—PM
(MENAFN) Malaysia’s government is exploring the introduction of a two-term limit for the prime minister’s office, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced Monday, with plans to submit related legislation in the next parliamentary session, according to reports.
Anwar said the proposed bill would restrict the prime minister to a maximum of two five-year terms, totaling 10 years. “Everyone has a term limit. (Even) the chief secretary to the government cannot serve for 10 years,” he noted, emphasizing the importance of allowing leaders adequate time to implement policies before passing responsibilities to the next generation.
Serving concurrently as finance minister, Anwar explained that the proposal is intended to promote orderly leadership succession and prevent the excessive concentration of power.
The 78-year-old leader was elected prime minister in November 2022 and is currently completing his first term, which can last up to five years under Malaysia’s political system unless Parliament is dissolved earlier.
