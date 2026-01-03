Smartphones, Streaming, AI: Digital Tech's Outsized Climate Impact In Switzerland





MENAFN - Swissinfo) Everyday devices and online services sap the planet's natural resources and contribute to climate change. But there are ways to make digital life greener. This content was published on January 3, 2026 - 10:30 9 minutes

I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo for more than 20 years.



More from this aut Italian Departm



Italiano it Smartphone, streaming e IA: l'impatto ambientale del digitale in Svizzera Original Read more: Smartphone, streaming e IA: l'impatto ambientale del digitale in Svi Español es Teléfonos inteligentes, streaming e IA: el impacto ambiental del sector digital en Suiza Read more: Teléfonos inteligentes, streaming e IA: el impacto ambiental del sector digital en

More than six billion people – three quarters of the world's population – are now onlineExternal link. In high-income countries like Switzerland, virtually the entire population has internet access. The Swiss spend an average of five hours and 32 minutes online per day – three times more than they did in 2011.

Although the digital world may feel intangible and efficient, it's a substantial contributor to environmental pollution and depleting the planet's resources. As the population grows and as artificial intelligence (AI) spreads, the impact of information and communication technologies (ICT) on climate and the environment is rapidly increasingExternal link – as is the problem of waste from the manufacturing and disposing of electronics.

“Buying a new smartphone is far from insignificant from an environmental point of view,” says Louise Aubet from Resilio, a start-up at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) which aims to make digital technologies more sustainable.

A recent studyExternal link by Resilio quantified for the first time the environmental impact of the digital sector in Switzerland. Everyday electronic devices, from smartphones to televisions, negatively affect the climate even before they reach our hands. The number of data centres – physical facilities that store, process and distribute digital data – is also increasing, and with it, the electricity needed to power them.

Switzerland ranks among the nations with the highest number of electronic devices per capita and the greatest concentration of data centresExternal link.

>> What does it all mean? Read our breakdown of the terms associated with artificial intelligence here:

More More Swiss AI Artificial intelligence explained

This content was published on Apr 22, 2025 This video explains what Natural Language Processing, Artificial General Intelligence and other terms linked to Artificial Intelligence mean.

Read more: Artificial intelligence expl