Amy Poehler Went To War In Aircraft Aisle For Ana Gasteyer's Baby

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress and comedian Amy Poehler is walking down the memory lane, as she recollected how she once got into a fight with a fellow first-class passenger on a flight. During the recent episode of her podcast, Good Hang, the actress, 54, was joined by Mean Girls costar Ana Gasteyer.

Amy asked her guest to share some memories of their time shooting the 2004 movie together, and Gasteyer said she remembered being on a plane with Poehler at the time, reports 'People' magazine.

"You got into a fight with a guy. Baby Frances was on the plane with us, do you remember that?", Gasteyer said, then noting that her daughter Frances is now 23.

As Poehler asked, "And I still got into a fight with the guy with the baby around?", Gasteyer said, "I hope so, because the guy got mad that you were swearing in front of the baby".

After explaining that it's "a long story", Poehler said, "But what happened was a guy, a first-class guy, which we were in first class too, was like, 'Excuse me, I'm trying to (relax). You're being too loud'".

"My Boston came out, let's just say that", the comedian then joked about her response to the man.

As per 'People', Gasteyer, who welcomed her daughter with husband Charlie McKittrick in June 2002, described the argument as "the best thing I've ever seen".

As the podcast conversation continued, the Suburgatory star recalled the moment when she first learned that Tina Fey was interested in making 'Mean Girls'.

“I remember hanging out with you in that hotel one night and having drinks”, Gasteyer told Poehler.“I have a memory of (Fey) sitting at the table and saying, 'I think I'm going to try to option this book. It's incredible'".

Fey, 55, went on to adapt Rosalind Wiseman's Queen Bees and Wannabees into the hit comedy film, starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

Gasteyer played the mother of Lohan's character, Cady Heron, and Poehler played the mother of McAdams' Regina George.