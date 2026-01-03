Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fidan talks with Saudi counterpart to review recent developments in Yemen

Fidan talks with Saudi counterpart to review recent developments in Yemen


2026-01-03 08:23:22
(MENAFN) Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone discussions on Friday with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to review recent developments in Yemen, according to Turkish diplomatic sources. Further details of the conversations were not immediately released.

The discussions come amid a sharp escalation in Yemen following the Southern Transitional Council’s (STC) takeover of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra in early December. Together, these provinces make up nearly half of Yemen’s territory and share borders with Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia accused the UAE of “pushing STC forces to carry out military operations” along its southern frontier in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, an allegation that Abu Dhabi denied.

The STC has argued that successive Yemeni governments have politically and economically marginalized the south, calling for secession. Yemeni authorities, however, reject these claims and reaffirm their commitment to the country’s unity.

MENAFN03012026000045017281ID1110550878



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search