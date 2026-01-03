403
Turkish FM holds talks with Saudi, UAE on Yemen developments
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke on Friday with Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss recent developments in Yemen, according to Turkish diplomatic sources. No further details were immediately provided.
The discussions come amid heightened tensions in Yemen after Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces took control of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra provinces in early December. Together, these provinces constitute nearly half of Yemen’s territory and border Saudi Arabia.
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia accused the UAE of “pushing STC forces to carry out military operations” along its southern border in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, a claim that Abu Dhabi has denied.
The STC maintains that southern regions have been politically and economically marginalized by successive Yemeni governments and advocates for secession. Yemeni authorities reject this claim and continue to reaffirm their commitment to national unity.
