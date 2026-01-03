What Is Thalapathy Vijay's Real Name? A Look At The South Superstar's Journey

Thalapathy Vijay, one of South India's biggest stars, began acting at age 10. Known for his action and charisma, he rose to fame with hit films and continues to captivate audiences across generations.

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's latest movie, Jana Nayagan, is set to release in theaters on January 9, 2026. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde alongside Vijay and has a massive budget of ₹300 crore.

While popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay in the South film industry, his real name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. He shortened it for films, and the name Vijay has since become iconic, representing one of the most successful and beloved actors in Tamil cinema.

Vijay did his schooling at Fathima School, Kodambakkam, and later at Balalok School, Virugambakkam. He enrolled in Loyola College for a degree in Visual Communications but dropped out to focus on acting, following his passion for cinema from a young age.

Vijay began acting at just 10 years old with the Tamil film Vetri in 1984. He appeared as a child artist in films such as Kudumbam, Vasantha Raagam, Sattam Oru Vilaiyattu, and Ithu Engal Neethi, also sharing the screen with Rajinikanth in Naan Sigappu Manithan.

At 18, Vijay made his lead debut in Naalaiya Theerpu (1992). He then acted in Sendhoorapandi, Rasigan, Deva, and Coimbatore Mappillai. Poove Unakkaga (1996) gave him widespread recognition, followed by hits like Kaalamellam Kaathiruppen and Love Today, cementing his place in Tamil cinema.

Vijay has delivered numerous hits, including Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Sivakasi, Pokkiri, Kaththi, Puli, Theri, Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil, Master, Beast, Varisu, Leo, and The Greatest of All Time, showcasing his versatility across action, romance, and drama genres.

Vijay married Sangeetha on August 25, 1999, and they have two children. Their son Sanjay appeared with Vijay in Vettaikaaran, while daughter Divya acted in Theri. Vijay balances his successful film career with family life, remaining one of the most respected actors in South India.