Meet The Powerhouse Women Of Comics: Who Are The Female Superheroes?

Image source: Amazon

Female superheroes have risen to prominence in popular culture. Characters like Wonder Woman, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, and others are now household names due to the advent of the billion-dollar comic book film. However, there are many casual readers and“normies,” people who don't read comics but love comic book media, who don't understand or appreciate the importance of these female superheroes in comic book history. Who are the female superheroes that have made an impact on comic books as we know them today?

So, Who Are the Female Superheroes?

“Who are the female superheroes?” is not a common question among casual readers and normies when discussing pop culture. The box office profits of Gal Gadot's two Wonder Woman films were only a few million shy of $1 billion. Elizabeth Olsen's portrayal of Scarlet Witch in the MCU, a previously unknown character, is now a household name and comics phenomenon.

From Captain Marvel, The Marvels, She-Hulk, Black Widow, and others, female superheroes have become well known – but mostly in comic book film pop culture.

There is a decades-old lore of comic book stories featuring female superheroes that is virtually unknown to casual readers and normies. If you want to know who the female superheroes are you should know and read about are, here is a list of 10. Additionally, you will also find suggestions to read their most pivotal stories.

1. Wonder Woman

Image source: Amazon

“Who are the female superheroes?” is not a question one needs to ask when it comes to Wonder Woman.

Also known as Diana Prince, Wonder Woman is one of the most recognizable female superheroes in the world. Originating from the island of Themyscira, she embodies the ideals of justice, peace, and equality. Her character has evolved significantly since her debut in All-Star Comics #8 back in 1941, reflecting changing societal norms and attitudes towards women.

The character was created by William Moulton Marston, a scion of aristocrats, prolific writer, and male feminist. Marston was in a throuple with two women and was an unapologetic hedonist. Wonder Woman's bracelets and lasso were inspirations from Marston's kinky bedroom activities.

Marston was a male feminist who was of the belief that women would rule the world in the future. Additionally, Wonder Woman, who was often drawn tied up in compromising positions in her comics, was actually propaganda for women's rights of the era.

Wonder Woman the Hiketeia

This 2002 comic is a modern revenge tale and Greek tragedy featuring Wonder Woman and Batman. After undergoing an ancient ritual, the Hiketeia, Wonder Woman is now duty bound to protect a young Amazonian. Unfortunately, this young Amazonian is in Gotham City, is a criminal, and Batman is looking to bring her to justice.

Buy the 128-page hardcover for $45.95 at Amazon right now.

2. Captain Marvel

Image source: Amazon

Captain Marvel, also known as Carol Danvers, has had a profound impact on comic books. Introduced in 1968, she started as a U.S. Air Force officer before gaining superpowers through an accident involving Kree cosmic energy. Her abilities include flight, superhuman strength, and energy manipulation.

Captain Marvel's popularity in pop culture soared with the 2019 film starring Brie Larson. Then, Captain Marvel became a household name overnight. She represents courage and determination, often facing and overcoming significant challenges to protect the universe.

Casual readers and normies who don't know about female superheroes may never have heard of her. Several other characters use the name in the comic books. Carol Danvers made her debut in Marvel Super-Heroes #13 back in 1968. She was also known as Ms. Marvel, Binary, and Warbird over the decades.

Danvers only became Captain Marvel in the comic books in Avenging Spider-Man #9 in 2012. Danvers' comic book lore spans from solo comics to the Avengers and even the X-Men. Rogue, whose mutant power is absorbing the powers and consciousness through skin contact, got her powers by sustaining skin contact with Carol Danvers.

Captain Marvel by Kelly Sue DeConnick Omnibus

This 976-page omnibus collects the first three years of stories featuring Carol Danvers in her new title as Captain Marvel from 2012. All the stories are by fan-favorite writer Kelly Sue DeConnick. Buy the hardcover for $50.97 at Amazon now.

3. Storm

Image source: Amazon

Storm, or Ororo Munroe, is a central figure in the X-Men universe. She made her debut in Giant-Sized X-Men #1 in May 1975. She was the second female black comic book character debuting at Marvel that year; Misty Knight made her debut in Marvel Premiere #20 in January 1975.

Storm possesses the ability to control the weather, making her one of the most powerful mutants. Her leadership skills and compassionate nature have made her a beloved character. Storm's storylines often explore themes of identity, power, and belonging, resonating with many readers.

Ororo Munroe was an orphan and pickpocket on the streets of Cairo when she tries to pick the pocket of Prof. X; she fails but soon becomes one of his students. She learns to control her powers, becomes a vital member of the X-Men, and even a team leader. In recent years, Storm has become African royalty through marriage to Black Panther and is even a member of the Avengers.

Storm Vol. 1: Earth's Mightiest Mutant

Since 2019, X-Men comics underwent a comics Renaissance with the Krakoa era. Krakoa, a sentient mutant island, became the official homeland for mutants. Any mutant was an automatic citizen, could be brought back to life after death, and did not have to fear human persecution for a time. The Krakoa era is now over and the X-Men now scatter themselves all over the world.

Storm's mutant powers are now greater, and she considers herself a force for good for all, not just mutants. This 128-page paperback collects the first five issues of the 2024 Storm comic book series. Buy it for $14.73 at Amazon now.

4. Black Widow

Image source: Amazon

Black Widow, or Natasha Romanoff, is a complex character known for her skills in espionage, martial arts, and tactical strategy. First appearing in Tales of Suspense #52 in 1964, Black Widow has since become a staple character in Marvel Comics and the MCU. Despite lacking superhuman abilities, her intelligence and combat skills make her a formidable hero.

Black Widow's backstory, filled with intrigue and redemption, adds depth to her character. Black Widow was originally an Iron Man villain and a materialistic vixen analogue for Cold War tensions of the era; she is now an anti-hero and Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson's portrayal of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe made the character a household name further cementing her status as a key figure in modern superhero lore. Anyone asking,“Who are the female superheroes?” is not referring to Black Widow considering the character's popularity.

The Black Widow Strikes Omnibus

This 896-page hardcover collects all of the early 1960s comic book adventures of Black Widow. Gain an insight of the early appearances of Black Widow who was written as a Soviet Iron Man villain but slowly became a hero in her own right. Get it for $55.99 at Amazon now.

5. Batwoman

Image source: Amazon

People who ask,“Who are the female superheroes?” had never heard of Batwoman until her 2019 CW show. The modern Batwoman made her comic book debut in 2006 bringing diversity to the forefront as an openly lesbian and Jewish superhero. However, Kate Kane is actually the second character to use the Batwoman codename in DC Comics. The character was named after Bob Kane, the artist who created Batman with Bill Finger.

Comic books were seen as scandalous, morally degenerative, and destroying the minds of youth in the early and mid-20th century. There was widespread moral panic during the era and comic books had to endure heavy censorship. For example, many moral authority critics and censors thought that Batman was gay since he was a bachelor who spent all of his time with a 10-year-old Robin. So Kathy Kane, the first Batwoman, debuts in Detective Comics #233 in 1956 as a love interest for Batman.

DC editors eventually kill off Kathy Kane in the comics in 1979. Kate Kane, the second Batwoman, debuts in 52 #11 in 2006 as an openly lesbian vigilante and cousin to Bruce Wayne. Batwoman became the lead character in Detective Comics #854, Batman's comic, for several issues before the launch of her own series.

With a background in military training, Batwoman uses her skills to fight crime in Gotham City. Her storylines often tackle issues of identity, family, and justice, providing a rich narrative that resonates with readers.

Batwoman 1: The Many Arms of Death

This 168-page paperback features the first issues of Batwoman's solo adventures after headlining Detective Comics. Batwoman vies to stop an arms dealer selling dangerous weapons with a goal to hurt as many people as possible. Buy it for $9.48 at Amazon now.

6. Ms. Marvel

Image source: Amazon

Ms. Marvel, also known as Kamala Khan, is a groundbreaking character. As a Pakistani-American teenager and Muslim superhero, she represents a significant step forward in terms of diversity and inclusion. She made her debut in 2013 in Captain Marvel #14. Kamala can shapeshift, stretch her limbs like Mr. Fantastic, and construct hard-light holograms.

Legend has it that Marvel Comics had plans for Kamala to be an X-Men. However, Fox had the film rights to all X-Men characters at the time, so Kamala became an Inhuman instead. Since Disney now owns Fox, Kamala recently became a mutant in the comic books and in the MCU.

Her stories often explore the challenges of balancing superhero duties with personal life, resonating with young readers.

Ms. Marvel Vol. 1: No Normal

This 120-page paperback collects the first five issues of the Ms. Marvel series. Kamala deals with the weight of inheriting the Ms. Marvel name from Carol Danvers, now Captain Marvel and her Inhuman heritage. Buy it now for $9.34 at Amazon.

7. She-Hulk

Image source: Amazon

She-Hulk, or Jennifer Walters, combines the worlds of law and superheroism. As Bruce Banner's cousin, she gains similar powers through a blood transfusion. Unlike the Hulk, she retains her intelligence and personality while in her She-Hulk form.

She-Hulk's dual life as a lawyer and superhero allows for unique storylines that blend legal drama with action. Her character challenges traditional gender roles, offering a powerful commentary on strength and femininity.

Did you know that She-Hulk made her comic book debut as a copyright protection tactic? In the 1970s, The Incredible Hulk TV show was a hit; Marvel Comics got legal advice warning them that if they did not create a female version, then DC Comics or anyone else could.

For example, Wonder Woman is a DC Comics copyright, and Wonder Man is a Marvel Comics copyright. So, in 1979, She-Hulk made her debut in The Savage She-Hulk #1.

She-Hulk by Peter David Omnibus

Peter David is a fan favorite writer and creator. He wrote some of the best Hulk comics ever. His She-Hulk series reimagines Jennifer as a bounty hunter dealing with Skrull conspiracies and usual rogues gallery. Buy this 552-page hardcover for $54.99 now at Amazon.

8. Supergirl

Image source: Amazon

Supergirl, or Kara Zor-El, is Superman's cousin and one of the most powerful heroes in the DC Universe. Since her debut in Action Comics # 252 in 1959, she has evolved from a sidekick to a leading figure with her own complex storylines. Supergirl's abilities mirror those of Superman, including flight, super strength, and heat vision. Her character often explores themes of immigration, identity, and belonging providing a nuanced take on the superhero genre.

Modern Supergirl is a real badass in the comic books. She does not feel a connection to human beings in the comic books like her cousin Kal-El. She feels like an alien on Earth, feels she has no purpose, and would rather find her place in outer space than on Earth.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Her recent fan-favorite comic, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, is a revenge tale where Kara helps a young girl take revenge on an alien world. This comic inspires the upcoming film starring Milly Alcock.

Buy the 256-page hardcover for $37.99 at Amazon now.

9. Scarlet Witch

Image source: Amazon

Scarlet Witch, or Wanda Maximoff, is a character of immense power and complexity. First appearing in The X-Men #4 in 1964, Scarlet Witch underwent significant character development. She was originally an X-Men villain who became a hero.

Her abilities to manipulate reality and cast powerful spells make her one of the most potent characters in the Marvel Universe. Scarlet Witch's storylines delve into themes of mental health, loss, and redemption, making her a deeply relatable character for many readers.

Scarlet Witch is of Romani heritage. The character was originally a mutant, but was rewritten in 2015 to be a human guinea pig of the High Evolutionary. Elizabeth Olsen's portrayal of the character made Scarlet Witch a household name. People who have never read a comic book and don't plan to anytime soon know about this character.

Avengers Disassembled

Avengers Disassembled is a landmark 2004 comic that is also the story inspiration for 2020's WandaVision and Elizabeth Olsen's character arc in the MCU. Wanda's memories are being blocked by Agatha Harkness. Wanda forgot she had children; unfortunately, they were not real, only magic constructs. She also realizes that the man she loves, Vision, is a machine, not a human.

Wanda loses her mind, kills several Avengers, and causes a reality warping event. You can get the 176-page paperback for $26.97 on Amazon. The hardcover version is a rarity now worth amost $1,500 on Amazon.

10. Catwoman

Image source: Amazon

Catwoman, or Selina Kyle, is a multifaceted character known for her agility, intelligence, and morally ambiguous nature. First appearing in 1940 in Batman #1 as“The Cat,” she has seen narrative transition throughout the decades from a villain to an anti-hero.

Catwoman's complex relationship with Batman adds depth to her character, and her storylines often explore themes of survival, redemption, and autonomy. Her skills as a master thief and her strong sense of independence make her a standout character in the DC Universe.

In recent years, Bruce Wayne and Catwoman almost got married in the comic books. Kyle became a gangster who stole from the rich to give to the poor. Although she did not get her own series until 1993, Catwoman is very popular, and her series are either long-running or are relaunched often.

Catwoman of East End Omnibus

Gotham City believes Selina Kyle is dead. However, as a serial killer creates new victims, Catwoman decides she must do something about. Kyle also learns about a conspiracy in the Gotham Police department. This 996-page omnibus hardcover collects 37 issues of the Catwoman series written by Ed Brubaker and other contemporary Catwoman comics of the era. Buy it now for $91 on Amazon.

Who Are The Female Superheroes? Let's Celebrate the Powerhouse Women of Comics

The female superheroes highlighted here represent the diversity and strength found within the comic book world. They inspire and empower readers with their stories of bravery, resilience, and justice. As the representation of women in comics continues to grow, it's essential to celebrate and support these characters.

No, you don't necessarily need to read comic books because they feature female superheroes. Still, why limit yourself to only reading about male heroes? Also, many people only know about these characters from comic book films and TV shows; there are literally decades of comic book lore featuring female superheroes that are waiting to be found by you.

