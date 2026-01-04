Kingdom Expects Clearer Skies As Temperatures Begin Steady Rise

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 4 (Petra) – Following a week of winter systems, the Kingdom is set to experience a period of stabilizing weather and a gradual warming trend.Sunday will remain cold but sunny across most regions, with more moderate temperatures expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.The Department of Meteorology has maintained a cautious outlook for the early morning hours, warning of reduced visibility due to fog over high-altitude mountain ranges and parts of the eastern plains and Badia.A frost advisory also remains in place for the Shara mountains and desert areas during the late-night and early-morning periods, where temperatures are expected to dip as low as 1 Celsius.The forecast indicates a steady climatic shift starting Monday, as a slight rise in temperatures begins to lift the recent deep freeze.By Tuesday and Wednesday, this warming trend is expected to intensify, bringing relatively mild conditions to most of the Kingdom and a pleasant, "relatively warm" atmosphere to the Dead Sea and Aqaba coastal resorts. Southeasterly winds will persist through the first half of the week, ranging from light to moderate in speed.Temperatures in Amman today are expected to hover between a high of 13 Celsius and a low of 5 Celsius. The northern and southern highlands will experience sharper cold, while the southern corridors – the Ghor and Aqaba – will maintain highs between 21 and 23 Celsius, offering a seasonal reprieve for domestic travelers.