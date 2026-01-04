Latvia To Transfer More Than 20 Confiscated Vehicles To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Delfi reported this in an article.

Among other things, it is planned to transfer to Ukraine a 22-year-old luxury-class vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator.

It is noted that these vehicles are intended for military units of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, the Kharkiv Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital, and the Novovorontsovka Military Administration.

The cars were manufactured between 2000 and 2019. Their preliminary market value, at which the State Provision Agency could sell them, is about 74,600 euros. Since the start of the full-scale war, Latvia has regularly transferred to Ukraine vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers, as well as those seized in other criminal cases.

As Ukrinform previously reported, investigators of the National Police of Ukraine, together with Latvian law enforcement agencies, identified about 300 members of an international financial criminal network involved in cybercrime and money laundering.

