Partisans Conduct Reconnaissance Of Air Defense Systems Chassis Plant In Bryansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) ATESH stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, the Bryansk Automobile Plant is one of the key enterprises of Russia's military-industrial complex producing special wheeled chassis and platforms for surface-to-air missile systems, radar stations, and other military equipment used in the war against Ukraine.

During the reconnaissance, the partisans recorded the locations of production facilities, administrative buildings, warehouse infrastructure, and access routes involved in the plant's logistics.

According to the partisans, the plant is showing activity related to fulfilling defense orders. "The obtained data have already been handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine and may be used to plan targeted measures to influence the enemy's military and industrial infrastructure," ATESH added.

Underground resistance launches leaflet campaign in occupied Luhansk – ATESH

As Ukrinform previously reported, partisans also reconnoitered the location of a chemical plant in Bryansk that manufactures components for rocket artillery.