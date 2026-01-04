PM Modi To Inaugurate 72Nd National Volleyball Championship In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 72nd National Volleyball Championship on Sunday at noon through video conferencing, with Varanasi hosting the prestigious national-level tournament.

The inaugural ceremony will be held at the Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Varanasi, marking the start of the week-long tournament, which will run from January 4 to January 11. The prestigious national event will see participation from more than 1,000 players competing across 58 teams representing various States, Union Territories and Institutional Units from across the country.

Officials associated with the event said the tournament is expected to showcase a high level of competition and sportsmanship, while highlighting emerging and established talent in Indian volleyball.

Hosting the national championship in Varanasi reflects the increasing focus on developing sports infrastructure and promoting athletics in the city. It also reinforces Varanasi's growing stature as a venue for major national-level sporting and cultural events, in line with broader efforts to position the city as a hub for large-scale initiatives.

PM Inaugurates Exhibition of Lord Buddha's Relics

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi inaugurated the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics, titled "The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One," at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in New Delhi. The exhibition marks a historic moment with the reunification of the Piprahwa gem relics of Lord Buddha, repatriated after 127 years.

The display also features relics, gem relics, and reliquaries unearthed during the 1898 excavation and the subsequent 1971-1975 excavations at the Piprahwa site. Prime Minister Modi said that India's priceless heritage has returned to the country after a wait of 125 years, referring to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha that are now on display.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Indian citizens will now be able to have darshan of the pure relics of Lord Buddha and seek His blessings. He expressed gratitude that the Lord Buddha's relics have returned to India, calling it a moment of national pride. (ANI)

