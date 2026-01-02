403
BIST 100 Surges on First Trading Day of 2026
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary stock index concluded the initial trading session of 2026 at 11,498.38 points, marking a jump of 2.1% from its previous closing level.
The BIST 100 index of Borsa Istanbul opened Friday at 11,296.52 points, gaining 236.86 points since Wednesday's close. The markets were closed on Thursday in observance of New Year's Day.
During the day, the index’s lowest level was 11,296.52, while it peaked at 11,498.38 points.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 reached approximately 11.33 trillion Turkish liras ($264.4 billion), accompanied by a daily trading turnover of 115.9 billion liras ($2.61 billion).
Out of the stocks on the index, 78 increased in value while 21 declined relative to the prior close.
Gold prices stood at $4,334.25 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was priced at $59.99 per barrel as of 6.25 pm local time (1525GMT).
Meanwhile, the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 43.0385, the euro/Turkish lira rate was 50.5470, and the British pound traded at 58.0260 liras.
