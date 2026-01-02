403
J&K Throwball Teams Depart For National Championship To MP
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu & Kashmir Throwball teams participated in the National Throwball Championship held at Bhunpura, Madhya Pradesh, from 1st to 4th January 2026.
The championship was organised by the Throwball Federation of India in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Throwball Association.
The J&K Girls team comprised Aisha Aijaz, Aisha Zahoor, Madeena, Jaza Rouf, Haaniya, Aroosh, Soliha, Midha, Huma, Mehnoor, Noor Ul Ain, and Zaira. The team was guided by Coach Imtiaz Ahmad and Manager Madam Mehnaz.
The J&K Boys team included Zamun Mudasir, Mir Mohammad Mustafa, Ahmad Bilal Qazi, Mohammad Tabaan, Faiq Ayoub, Sohail Ali, Imtiaz Hussain, Meesum Hussain, and Haider Ali.
Secretary of the J&K 7 Side Throwball Association, Sahil Ali Beigh, congratulated both the boys' and girls' teams for their dedicated efforts at the National Championship, terming their achievement a proud moment for J&K Throwball.ADVERTISEMENT
