Russian Missiles Hit Residential Area In Kharkiv, Injury Toll Rises To 13

“A heinous Russian strike on Kharkiv. Preliminary reports indicate two missiles struck an ordinary residential area. One of the buildings has been severely damaged. A rescue operation is currently underway, with all necessary services on site. The exact number of casualties is yet unknown. First responders, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as well as Kharkiv city and regional authorities, will provide updates,” Zelensky wrote.

According to him, this once again shows how Russians treat life and people – they continue killing despite all the efforts by the world, and especially by the United States, in the diplomatic process.

The President emphasized that only Russia does not want to end this war and every day does everything possible to prolong it. He once again called on partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense in order to protect people's lives.

As Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram, six injured people were hospitalized after the Russian strike on a residential building, with a total of 13 people injured.

“The enemy struck a five-story residential building in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district. As of now, 13 people are known to have been injured. Six people have been taken to hospital, including one woman who is in serious condition,” the statement said.

As a result of the strike, the building was completely destroyed and a fire broke out, Syniehubov reported. Windows and facades of nearby buildings were also damaged.

Emergency services are working at the site of the strike, and the rescue operation is ongoing, the head of the regional administration added.

As reported earlier, at around 14:30 two explosions were heard in Kharkiv. As of 14:50, there was information about at least 12 people injured as a result of the strike on a residential building in the Kyivskyi district.