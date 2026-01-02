Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mortgage And Credit Guarantee Fund Expands Lending And Housing Support In Azerbaijan

2026-01-02 07:07:55
(MENAFN: AzerNews)

To date, Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) has provided ₼3.757 billion in loans to 56,808 borrowers, Azernews reports, citing an official statement from the Fund.

AzerNews

