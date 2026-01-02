India's Glorious Past Shaping Its Global Future, Says EAM Jaishankar

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, on Friday, challenged young minds at the IIT Madras to see India not just as a nation of the present, but as a civilisation shaping the global future.

While addressing the students and faculty at IIT Madras on various subjects including democracy, diplomacy and India's growing international role, his address painted a powerful picture of a country rooted in ancient wisdom yet confidently navigating modern global challenges.

EAM Jaishankar also outlined India's unique trajectory as a civilisational power and its role in shaping a modern, multi-polar world.

"India is among the very few ancient civilisations that has successfully evolved into a modern nation-state," the EAM said.

He noted that this continuity provides the country with a strong historical consciousness and a distinct global outlook, differentiating it from nations that emerged more recently.

The Union Minister emphasised that India's decision to adopt the democratic political mode at the time of Independence transformed the system from a Western-exclusive model into a universal concept.

He said that Indian democracy remains deeply linked with cultural and social diversity, ensuring the nation stays both inclusive and representative.

On the front of foreign policy and regional security, the EAM maintained a firm stance on national sovereignty.

He asserted that India possesses the right to defend itself and will independently determine its response to any threats or acts of terrorism that endanger its citizens.

"Clear communication in diplomacy is essential to prevent misunderstandings between nations," the Union Minister added, highlighting India's preference for partnerships based on mutual respect and transparent dialogue.

Reflecting on recent global challenges, EAM Jaishankar pointed to India's humanitarian efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He described the provision of vaccine assistance to other nations as a significant global contribution, showcasing India's commitment to international stability.

EAM Jaishankar urged the academic community to maintain a global perspective while remaining rooted in Indian values.