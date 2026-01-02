Amir Congratulates Chairman Of Sudanese Sovereignty Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent cables of congratulations to Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan H E Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan H E Dr. Kamil Al Tayeb Idris, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.