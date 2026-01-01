Gujarat: Over One Lakh Citizens Welcome 2026 With Surya Namaskar And Meditation

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 1 (IANS) Gujarat rang in the New Year with a massive wellness initiative as over one lakh citizens performed Surya Namaskar and meditation at the first sunrise of 2026, marking a healthy and auspicious start to the year.

The programme, organised by the Gujarat State Yoga Board, was held under the inspiring virtual presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and the Board's Chairman Shishpalsinh.

The“First Sunray Salutation of the New Year” campaign saw participation not only across Gujarat but also from citizens nationwide and abroad. Students, youth, and residents collectively rejected blind imitation of foreign practices, embracing Indian traditions of yoga and solar worship to begin the year on a positive and health-conscious note.

Addressing participants, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi emphasised that New Year celebrations should shift from late-night parties to early-morning practices of yoga, pranayama, and Surya Namaskar, which promote both physical wellness and mental focus.

He added that the enthusiastic participation of youth indicates growing awareness among Gujarat's new generation about health and cultural values.

The programme was livestreamed on the Gujarat State Yoga Board's YouTube channel, enabling citizens to join from homes, terraces, or nearby gardens. Sessions included detailed explanations of the history of Surya Namaskar, Hanumanji's solar practices, and the scientific benefits of the exercise.

The event concluded with collective meditation, fostering peace, concentration, and mental clarity among participants. To encourage participation, all registered citizens received digital certificates.

Chairman Shishpalsinh thanked government departments, offices, and citizens for their support in making the programme a success.

The campaign lays a strong foundation for a health-conscious, disease-free future in Gujarat, highlighting the state's commitment to promoting wellness, tradition, and cultural pride.

Yoga plays a vital role in promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being, serving as a holistic approach to health.

Regular practice strengthens the body, improves flexibility, and boosts immunity, while techniques like pranayama and meditation reduce stress, enhance focus, and cultivate emotional balance.

Beyond personal wellness, yoga fosters mindfulness, discipline, and self-awareness, helping individuals manage lifestyle-related disorders and build resilience against modern-day challenges.

By integrating body, mind, and breath, yoga not only enhances overall health but also encourages a harmonious and balanced way of living, making it an essential practice in today's fast-paced world.