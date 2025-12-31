DGCA Seeks Explanation From Air India For Operating Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Despite Repeated Technical Snags

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has has demanded an explanation from Air India for continuing to operate a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner despite recurring technical issues, sources were quoted as saying by PTI.

The aviation watchdog has also issued a show-cause notice to Air India, flagging the repeated technical snags that have recently hit Dreamliner VT-ANI. According to the sources, the show-cause notice also mentions non-compliance with the Minimum Equipment List (MEL) for the flight operated on June 28.

Sources said the regulator flagged safety concerns over aircraft dispatch, MEL compliance and flight crew decision-making during flights AI 258 and AI 357 – flights taht have operated on Delhi-Tokyo routes.

Among other aspects, the regulator has mentioned that the aircraft was operated despite prior knowledge of repeated snags and existing system degradations, the sources said.

It was also not immediately clear whether the aircraft VT-ANI is out of operation now.

The DGCA has flagged multiple safety lapses at the airline, which was previously owned by the government till 2022.

Recently, it came to light that an Airbus A320 flew passengers between New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad on November 24 to 25 without the mandatory Airworthiness Review Certificate, or ARC.

An Air India investigation later found“systemic failures”, with the airline admitting it needed to do better on compliance.

“Critical information was not shared with all relevant stakeholders, and opportunities for timely intervention were missed,” Reuters quoted the investigation report as mentioning, adding,“The incident highlights the need for urgent improvements in process discipline, communication, and compliance culture.”

Just a few days ago, an Air India Boeing ‍777 aircraft had to turn back after a drop in oil pressure forced the pilots to turn off one of the jet's engines.

The incident occurred after take-off from the Delhi airport when pilots detected low oil pressure in the right-hand engine of a Boeing 777-300ER during flap retraction. The pressure soon fell to zero, prompting the crew to shut down the engine and return to the departure airport in line with standard procedures.

“Air India sincerely regrets inconvenience caused ​due to this unforeseen situation. The aircraft is undergoing the necessary checks,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)