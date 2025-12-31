403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Education Ministry Promotes 18,285 Teachers, Staff
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) – Ministry of Education announced the lists of eligible teachers, administrators, and other staff to receive promotion, in accordance with the established criteria.
The lists are available via the 2025 employee promotion portal: (
In a statement issued Wednesday, the ministry indicated promotions covered 18,285 teachers and administrators, effective December 31, 2025.
Meanwhile, decisions for staff's grade adjustments, who obtained new academic qualifications and were submitted to the ministry during 2025, are expected to be issued in January.
The ministry also announced the educational rank-based promotions for teachers, administrators, and other staff, based on the established criteria, via the link (
The ministry said these decisions promoted 2,116 teachers and administrators for all educational ranks.
On this ocassion, Minister of Education, Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh, greeted the promoted staff, wishing them continued success and further dedication and excellence.
Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) – Ministry of Education announced the lists of eligible teachers, administrators, and other staff to receive promotion, in accordance with the established criteria.
The lists are available via the 2025 employee promotion portal: (
In a statement issued Wednesday, the ministry indicated promotions covered 18,285 teachers and administrators, effective December 31, 2025.
Meanwhile, decisions for staff's grade adjustments, who obtained new academic qualifications and were submitted to the ministry during 2025, are expected to be issued in January.
The ministry also announced the educational rank-based promotions for teachers, administrators, and other staff, based on the established criteria, via the link (
The ministry said these decisions promoted 2,116 teachers and administrators for all educational ranks.
On this ocassion, Minister of Education, Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh, greeted the promoted staff, wishing them continued success and further dedication and excellence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment