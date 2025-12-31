Education Ministry Promotes 18,285 Teachers, Staff

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) – Ministry of Education announced the lists of eligible teachers, administrators, and other staff to receive promotion, in accordance with the established criteria.The lists are available via the 2025 employee promotion portal: (In a statement issued Wednesday, the ministry indicated promotions covered 18,285 teachers and administrators, effective December 31, 2025.Meanwhile, decisions for staff's grade adjustments, who obtained new academic qualifications and were submitted to the ministry during 2025, are expected to be issued in January.The ministry also announced the educational rank-based promotions for teachers, administrators, and other staff, based on the established criteria, via the link (The ministry said these decisions promoted 2,116 teachers and administrators for all educational ranks.On this ocassion, Minister of Education, Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh, greeted the promoted staff, wishing them continued success and further dedication and excellence.