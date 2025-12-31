MMU Flags Shar'i Concerns Over 'Vande Mataram' Singing Competition
In a statement issued here, the MMU clarified that expressions and anthems carrying devotional and theological meanings rooted in non-Islamic belief systems raise serious Shar'i concerns for adherents of the Islamic monotheistic faith. The statement emphasised that Islam strictly regulates religious expressions and does not permit participation in acts that symbolically or verbally sanctify or deify any created entity.ADVERTISEMENT
“In view of this well-established religious position in Islam,” the MMU advised all those whose religious conscience is guided by Islamic teachings to respectfully refrain from participating in such programmes.
The MMU also expressed concern over local newspapers reproducing and promoting such publicity material without due sensitivity to the religious identity and faith boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir-a region historically known for respect towards religious conscience and sensitivities.
Reiterating that respect for religious belief and conscience is essential for social harmony and peaceful coexistence, the MMU appealed to all concerned institutions, departments, and media organisations to exercise greater cultural and religious sensitivity in public communication and outreach.
