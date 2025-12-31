Focus On Balanced Economic Growth Across All Districts To Boost Gujarat's GDP: CM To Officials

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Dec 31 (IANS) With an aim to ensure uniform economic development across all districts and further strengthen Gujarat's contribution to the national economy, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed officials to work towards increasing district-wise GDP, thereby accelerating the overall growth rate of the state, spokesperson minister Jitu Vaghani said.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting held in Gandhinagar, Vaghani said the Chief Minister emphasised that Gujarat will play a leading role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India the world's third-largest economy and achieving the $5 trillion economy target.

The minister said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, a series of economic reforms have resulted in consistent GDP growth and a decline in inflation, with Gujarat continuing to serve as the growth engine of the country.

In this context, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented a new roadmap in the cabinet meeting aimed at achieving inclusive and balanced economic development across the state.

Sharing details of the deliberations, Vaghani said the Chief Minister observed that while some districts in Gujarat are economically advanced, others still have significant untapped development potential.

He, therefore, instructed the Chief Secretary and other senior officers to identify the unique strengths and opportunities of each district and prepare tailored action plans to boost economic activity in districts with lower GDP contribution, ensuring their integration into the state's mainstream growth trajectory.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of district-level planning, investment promotion and sector-specific development to drive sustainable growth.

Expressing confidence in the government's approach, Vaghani said the state's focused planning and district-wise economic empowerment will significantly contribute to achieving the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. Gujarat plays a pivotal role in India's economic growth, consistently ranking among the country's top-performing states in terms of industrial output, exports and investment attraction. As a major hub for manufacturing, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and engineering goods, the state contributes significantly to India's GDP and merchandise exports, supported by robust infrastructure, ports, power availability and business-friendly policies.

Gujarat's leadership in sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, MSMEs and agri-based industries has further strengthened its position as a growth engine of the national economy, while sustained reforms, ease of doing business initiatives and large-scale investments continue to reinforce its contribution to India's long-term economic expansion.