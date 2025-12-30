403
BTC/USD Forex Signal 30/12: Bearish Pennant Pattern (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 84,000. Add a stop-loss at 90,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 90,000. Add a stop-loss at 84,000.
The daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has remained in a tight range in the past few weeks. It remains much lower than the year-to-date high of 126,203.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe pair is in the process of forming a bearish pennant pattern, which is a common continuation sign in technical analysis. It has also remained below all moving averages.Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the key support level at 80,000. A drop below that level will point to more downside, potentially to the support level at 75,000.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
