JKCA Elections Set For Jan 16 After Eight-Year Gap

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– After nearly eight years, the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) is set to hold elections for its office bearers and Apex Council on January 16, at GGM Science College, Jammu.

Affiliated members while addressing a news conference here welcomed the move, calling it a long-awaited step toward normalization and the revival of cricket administration in the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After eight years, JKCA is finally heading towards elections as per the Supreme Court's directions. We appreciate the personal efforts of BCCI President Mithun Manhas, whose intervention helped pave the way for this democratic process,” members said, adding that prolonged litigation had left the Association in administrative limbo.

Earlier attempts to mediate club disputes through the J&K High Court and later by BCCI-appointed Justice L. Narsimha Reddy, helped verify records and finalize the list of representatives eligible to participate in the polls.

“Petitions filed by some clubs previously suspected by the 2015 working committee in connection with earlier financial irregularities were disposed of by the Supreme Court, which upheld the suspension of their voting rights.”

Another JKCA member said,“For years, cricket in J&K suffered from disputes and mismanagement. The interim administrators dismantled the old structure, but the system introduced under BCCI's guidance brought professionalism and transparency.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the selection process for both men and women players has become more merit-based, leading to visible improvements in performance and player development.

According to KNT, members credited BCCI President Mithun Manhas, a former Delhi captain, for stabilizing JKCA affairs and restoring credibility.