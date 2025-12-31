403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Designates Canada’s Royal Navy as “Terrorist Organization”
(MENAFN) Iran escalated tensions with Canada on Tuesday after Iran's Foreign Ministry formally branded the Royal Canadian Navy a "terrorist organization," a move framed as direct retaliation for Ottawa’s recent action against Tehran’s military leadership.
In a sharply worded statement, the ministry condemned Canada’s June 2024 decision to blacklist the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as "illegal," arguing the designation targets "one of the pillars of Iran's official armed forces," and violates international norms. The move, Tehran said, stands in "contradiction with the fundamental international law principles."
Invoking reciprocal measures under a 2019 statute, the ministry said Iran "identifies and announces the Royal Canadian Navy as a terrorist organization," underscoring what it described as a proportional response.
Canada announced on June 19, 2024, that it had classified the IRGC as a "terrorist entity" under the Criminal Code, calling the step a "response to the IRGC's terrorist acts on its own and in knowing association with listed terrorist entities, such as Hezbollah and Hamas."
In a sharply worded statement, the ministry condemned Canada’s June 2024 decision to blacklist the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as "illegal," arguing the designation targets "one of the pillars of Iran's official armed forces," and violates international norms. The move, Tehran said, stands in "contradiction with the fundamental international law principles."
Invoking reciprocal measures under a 2019 statute, the ministry said Iran "identifies and announces the Royal Canadian Navy as a terrorist organization," underscoring what it described as a proportional response.
Canada announced on June 19, 2024, that it had classified the IRGC as a "terrorist entity" under the Criminal Code, calling the step a "response to the IRGC's terrorist acts on its own and in knowing association with listed terrorist entities, such as Hezbollah and Hamas."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment