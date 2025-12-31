Jammu Division Revises Train Timings From January 1

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Indian Railways has revised the train timetable in the Jammu Division with effect from January 1, 2026, to enhance operational efficiency and passenger convenience. The revision covers timing changes for around 33 trains operating from key stations including Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan (Udhampur), Jammu, and Pathankot.

The changes have been introduced to meet public demand, improve infrastructure, increase train speeds, review speed restrictions, and address operational constraints. The objective is to ensure punctual train operations and better connectivity.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu Division, Shri Uchit Singhal, said the revision is part of a broader effort to provide faster and more efficient rail travel, resulting in time savings and improved connectivity for passengers. He advised travelers to verify updated train timings through the railway helpline number 139, NTES, or official railway websites and apps before planning their journey.