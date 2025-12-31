Jammu Division Revises Train Timings From January 1
The changes have been introduced to meet public demand, improve infrastructure, increase train speeds, review speed restrictions, and address operational constraints. The objective is to ensure punctual train operations and better connectivity.ADVERTISEMENT
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu Division, Shri Uchit Singhal, said the revision is part of a broader effort to provide faster and more efficient rail travel, resulting in time savings and improved connectivity for passengers. He advised travelers to verify updated train timings through the railway helpline number 139, NTES, or official railway websites and apps before planning their journey.
