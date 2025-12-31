Automotive Tow Bars Market To Reach USD 7.84 Billion By 2030, Fuelled By SUV Growth, RV Tourism, And EV Integration Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Automotive Tow Bars Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on Automotive Tow Bars market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The Automotive Tow Bars Market is experiencing steady growth, with the market size projected to increase from USD 6.54 billion in 2025 to USD 7.84 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising SUV and pickup sales, increasing recreational vehicle ownership and caravan tourism, and stricter regional certification regulations reinforcing the need for compliant towing solutions. The adoption of electric vehicles and integration of towbar systems with modern vehicle platforms further contributes to market expansion. North America holds a significant share, driven by established trailer-sharing platforms and outdoor activity culture, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region due to rising vehicle ownership and infrastructure development.

Key Trends in the Automotive Tow Bars Market

Growth in Recreational Vehicle Ownership and Caravan Tourism: Expansion of the RV and caravan tourism sector is driving demand for certified towbar solutions, as consumers seek reliable towing capabilities for leisure and outdoor activities.

Rising SUV and Pickup Sales: Increasing sales of SUVs and pickup trucks, which often come with enhanced towing capabilities, support demand for both factory-fitted and aftermarket towbar solutions.

Stricter Regulatory Compliance Requirements: Regional certification mandates and safety standards for towing hardware are reinforcing demand for certified products, favoring established manufacturers.

OEM Integration and Electrification: Automakers are integrating lightweight, crash-tested towbar modules into new electric vehicle platforms to balance aerodynamic efficiency with towing utility.

Shift Toward Electrified and Automated Mechanisms: Fully electric retractable towbar systems are gaining popularity, particularly in premium vehicles, offering convenience, aesthetic integration, and advanced functionality.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Fixed

Detachable

Swiveling

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Operating Mechanism

Manual/non-electric

Semi-Automatic

Fully Electric Retractable

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Major Players

Horizon Global Corporation

Bosal International N.V.

Brink Group B.V.

CURT Manufacturing LLC

Westfalia-Automotive GmbH

Conclusion

The Automotive Tow Bars Market is set for steady growth through 2030, driven by SUV and pickup truck penetration, recreational vehicle tourism, and regulatory emphasis on certified towing solutions. OEM integration and advanced electrified towbar systems are shaping future market trends, particularly in premium and electric vehicle segments. North America remains the leading region, while Asia-Pacific presents significant growth opportunities. Manufacturers focusing on regulatory compliance, lightweight design, and advanced integration are expected to maintain competitive advantages in the evolving towbar market.

