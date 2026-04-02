White House Ballroom Proposal Approved By Planning Body Amid Legal Battle Over Congressional Approval Requirement

MENAFN - Live Mint) A controversial proposal to construct a massive new ballroom at the White House has received final planning approval from a key federal agency, even as a federal court ruling threatens to halt construction unless Congress grants authorization. The development underscores a growing legal and political battle over what could become the most significant structural change to the historic residence in decades.

Planning approval despite court ruling

On Thursday (April 2), the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) voted to approve the ballroom project, moving forward despite a recent judicial intervention.

US District Judge Richard Leon had ruled earlier in the week that construction must stop unless Congress approves the project.

However, the commission proceeded with its vote, arguing that the judge's order applies only to physical construction, not the planning process.

Commission spokesperson Stephen Staudigl clarified the distinction, stating that the ruling“affects construction activities, not the planning process,” allowing the agency to fulfill its review responsibilities.

Public opposition and design changes

The vote came after overwhelming public opposition. The commission had delayed its initial March meeting due to the large number of citizens who signed up to comment, most of whom opposed the ballroom addition.

In response to criticism, several design changes were introduced. Notably, a large staircase planned for the south side of the building was removed after architects criticized it as impractical. An uncovered porch was added to the west side instead.

Expanding scope and rising costs

Originally announced the previous summer, the ballroom project has grown significantly in scale. The planned structure now spans approximately 90,000 square feet and carries an estimated cost of $400 million.

The project is intended to replace the use of temporary tents on the White House lawn for hosting large events. According to the president, the ballroom will provide a permanent, more suitable venue for entertaining dignitaries and guests.

Funding for the ballroom is expected to come from private donations, including contributions from wealthy individuals and corporations. However, public funds are being used for related security upgrades and underground infrastructure, adding another layer of controversy.

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The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit after the East Wing of the White House was demolished to make way for the new structure. The organization argues that such a major alteration requires approval not only from planning bodies but also from Congress.

Judge Leon sided with the trust in his preliminary ruling, writing,“The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!”

He further stated that“no statute comes close to giving the President the authority he claims to have.”

The ruling allows a two-week window before taking effect and permits construction related to security to continue in the meantime.

Administration pushback

The President has strongly disputed the need for Congressional approval. Speaking to reporters, he said,“We built many things at the White House over the years. They don't get congressional approval.”

The ballroom project is part of a broader effort by the administration to leave a lasting imprint on the nation's capital before the end of the president's term in early 2029.

With planning approval secured but construction in limbo, the future of the White House ballroom remains uncertain-caught between executive ambition, public opposition, and constitutional limits.

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