PM Modi Meets Russian Dy PM Manturov To Boost Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations. The meeting focused on various sectors of strategic importance, reinforcing the deep-rooted partnership between New Delhi and Moscow. In a post on X on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared details of the interaction, stating, "Pleased to meet Russia's First Deputy PM Denis Manturov. We discussed our mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, fertilisers, connectivity, and people-to-people ties. We welcomed the sustained efforts from both sides to implement the outcomes of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit held during President Putin's visit to India last December." Pleased to meet Russia's First Deputy PM Denis Manturov. We discussed our mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, fertilizers, connectivity and people-to-people ties. Welcomed the sustained efforts from both sides to implement the outcomes of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit... twitter/zKymtXPWHG - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2026

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The Russian Embassy in India further corroborated the significance of these talks, noting that particular attention was paid to further strengthening the Russia-India Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. During the meeting, both sides discussed specific steps to implement the agreements reached during the 23rd bilateral summit, held in New Delhi in December 2025, with a primary focus on trade, investment, energy, and industrial cooperation.

Focus on Economic Cooperation

Complementing these high-level diplomatic discussions, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also met the Russian First Deputy Prime Minister in New Delhi. According to a post on the social media platform X by the Ministry of Finance, "Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, in New Delhi today." The Ministry further added that "the two leaders exchanged views on strengthening trade and investment ties and discussed issues of mutual interest," aiming to expand economic cooperation between the two countries.

Expanding Areas of Collaboration

This series of meetings comes amid continued engagement to deepen the long-standing partnership that covers multiple areas, including science and technology, nuclear energy, defence, and space collaboration. (ANI)

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