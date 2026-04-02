Trump Fires Attorney General Pam Bondi

MENAFN - Asia Times) US President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday after reportedly growing frustrated by her failure to pursue his political enemies with sufficient zeal and her handling of the Epstein files.

Trump confirmed in a Truth Social post that Bondi is out as attorney general and will be moving to an“important new job in the private sector.” The president said Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, will replace Bondi in an interim capacity as the White House considers its options for a permanent replacement. Lee Zeldin, a Trump loyalist who currently heads the Environmental Protection Agency, has been floated as a leading candidate.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement responding to Bondi's ouster that“she will not escape accountability and remains legally obligated to appear before our committee under oath,” referring to a subpoena the panel approved last month.